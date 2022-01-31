Banged up Sabres fall short to Avalanche 4-1

DENVER (WKBW) — Buffalo's victory on Saturday night in Arizona was short-lived. Despite getting Rasmus Dahlin, Victor Olofsson, and Matt Ellis back from COVID-19 protocol, the Sabres lost to the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 Sunday night.

Dylan Cozens scored the lone goal for Buffalo early in the second period. The game was tied at that point, but the Avalanche's stars took over as the Sabres' numbers dwindled. Casey Mittelstadt left the game due to injury and didn't return. Tage Thompson didn't dress for Sunday's tilt, either.

The final stop on the Sabres' road trip is a familiar one for a pair of forwards. Peyton Krebs and Alex Tuch will experience a homecoming of sorts when Buffalo visits the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night.