Amerks headed to Conference Finals; first time since 2004

ROCHESTER (N.Y.) WKBW — The Rochester Americans entered Game 3 against the Toronto Marlies up 2-0 in the series and played with all the confidence in the world.

After allowing Toronto to start the game 1-0, that lead was short-lived once the Amerks got into a rhythm.

Rochester led 5-3 at the end of the second period but exploded offensively in the third to win 8-4 for the final.

The win gives the Amerks a hot six-game win streak, but more importantly, a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The team hasn't made the trip since 2004.

Rochester will now prepare to face the Hershey Bears.

