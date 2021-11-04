Watch
SportsBuffalo Sabres

Actions

Alex Tuch: It’s been a dream of mine to put on the Sabres jersey

items.[0].image.alt
David Zalubowski/AP
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) in the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Tuesday, June 8, 2021,in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Alex Tuch
Posted at 4:04 PM, Nov 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04 16:04:48-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The newest forward for the Buffalo Sabres showed plenty of love to the Sabres, after he was traded Thursday morning.

Syracuse's own Alex Tuch said in a Twitter thread on Thursday, "it’s been a dream of mine to put on the Sabres jersey."

Tuch, who has not played yet this season, has 61 goals and 78 assists in 255 career NHL games with the Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights.

Tuch along with Peyton Krebs were part of the return package in the trade with Vegas for Jack Eichel.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!