Alex Tuch: It’s been a dream of mine to put on the Sabres jersey

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The newest forward for the Buffalo Sabres showed plenty of love to the Sabres, after he was traded Thursday morning.

Syracuse's own Alex Tuch said in a Twitter thread on Thursday, "it’s been a dream of mine to put on the Sabres jersey."

I am going to miss the great group they have there. Now I want to say how excited I am to be a part of the Buffalo Sabres organization. Being from Upstate NY, it’s been a dream of mine to put on the Sabres jersey. Thank you Buffalo and I can’t wait to get started! — Alex Tuch (@alextuch89) November 4, 2021

Tuch, who has not played yet this season, has 61 goals and 78 assists in 255 career NHL games with the Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights.

Tuch along with Peyton Krebs were part of the return package in the trade with Vegas for Jack Eichel.