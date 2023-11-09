After heated scuffle, Dylan Cozens returns to practice; Ryan Johnson looks to stay in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wednesday, Dylan Cozens returned to practice for the first time since his heated fight in Friday's game against Garnet Hathaway. The Sabres had no energy and the center says he let his emotions get the best of him.

"It escalated a lot quicker then I prepared myself for," said Cozens. " I think I need to know who I'm going up against and be a little smarter next time, for sure."

Dylan Cozens returns to practice after missing Sabres last two games. He says he let his emotions get the best of him in Friday's game against the Flyers. #sabres @WKBW pic.twitter.com/kaXNQpK2R4 — Briana Aldridge (@BreeAldridge) November 8, 2023

Cozens is hopeful to be play this weekend. His first day back he remained in a non-contact jersey and a face shield.

"Hopefully, that's the plan to play this weekend," said Cozens.

On another positive note for the Sabres, rookie defenseman Ryan Johnson is already making an impact and gaining the trust of his coaches and teammates. Johnson made his debut in the NHL Saturday against Toronto.

"He was awesome," said head coach Don Granato."