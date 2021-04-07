3 Observations: Sabres top Devils 5-3 for first win streak since late January

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Sabres, who were once riding an 18-game winless streak [that ended March 31st], are now on a five-game point streak after a 5-3 win over the New Jersey Devils Tuesday night.

The Sabres are now 3-0-2 in their last five games.

Rasmus, is their name

It was a good night to be named Rasmus. Why? Because ALL THREE players scored in tonight's win. Rasmus Asplund got the Sabres on the board first in the first period, notching his 3rd goal in his last five games. Rasmus Dahlin tied things up 3-3 in the 2nd period for his 3rd goal of the season, in a play that can only be described as beautiful from his footwork to his puck handling.

Regarding Dahlin's play as of late, interim head coach Don Granato said simply: "He's been great and tonight was evident of it." More on Dahlin's play is coming up.

Rasmus Ristolainen capped things off with an empty-netter for his 4th of the season and first since early March.

Mittelstadt finding his stride

Remember when we weren't quite sure if and where Casey Mittelstadt would end up on this roster? Well over these last few games, he's looked like a true NHL player who's playing with a purpose. Tonight, Mittelstadt scored on the power play for the eventual game-winner, marking his second straight goal in as many games and third goal in his last four games. He also added an assist in the win. Regarding his game-winning goal, Mittelstadt put most if not all of the credit on Dahlin and his ability to make plays.

"I didn't have to do much," he said. "Ras did what Ras does. He makes it looks so easy."

We agree. Dahlin's ability to keep the puck in, followed by the pass he made, was something we've seen him do plenty of times before.

Win streak? Win streak!

For the first time since late January [24-26], the Sabres are on a win streak. Let that sink in. It felt like we were never going to see two W's next to each other after that 18-game winless streak that spanned more than a month, but here they are sitting at 3-0-2 over their last five games.

"You see the guys are smiling on the bench," Dahlin said after the game. "Everyone has confidence. Everyone wants to play with the puck now."

They still have a LONG way to go, but it's a nice thing to see after a miserable month of March. Let's see if they can extend that point streak to six when they host the Devils on Thursday.

