Ryan Miller and Emily Regan headline 2022 Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame class

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another class has joined the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame. Vezina Trophy-winning goalie Ryan Miller and Olympic medal-winning rower Emily Regan were among this year's inductees.

Miller was between the pipes for the Sabres for 11 years. During that span, he amassed 284 wins to set the franchise record in that category. In eight more years in the NHL, Miller also became the winningest American-born goalie.

"I always feel like this is where I kind of grw up. I went to college in my hometown and this was a chance to kind of step out on my own," Miller said. "There are a lot of firsts for me here and there's a great part of my career, and a lot of great memories."

Regan was a three-sport star at Nichols before she even began rowing. After joining Michigan State's team in college, she became an All-American. Not long after that, she won a gold medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio De Janeiro.

