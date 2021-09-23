Watch
Rookie the Bat Dog interrupts at-bat during Buffalo Bisons game

Minor League Baseball/Twitter
Rookie the Bat Dog
Posted at 9:49 PM, Sep 22, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bisons played several 'home' games in Trenton, N.J. this season and part of Trenton made his debut at Sahlen Field, Wednesday night.

The Trenton Thunder have a 'bat dog' named Rookie and he made quite the appearance in Buffalo.

During a Buffalo Bisons at-bat in the first inning of their game against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, Rookie got a little bit excited, running onto the field interrupting play.

Lots of fans on social media are showing their support for Rookie.

The Bisons ended up losing to the IronPigs 3-0 in a game that was called early due to rain.

