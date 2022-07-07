Rafael Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon citing injury

Rafael Nadal’s bid to win this third grand slam title in a row ended on Thursday as he pulled out of Wimbledon before his semifinal match.

Nick Kyrgios, who was scheduled to face Nadal Friday, will automatically advance to Sunday’s final. Sunday will mark Kygios’ first appearance in a grand slam final.

Nadal fought to earn a spot in the semifinals by defeating Taylor Fritz in a five-set quarterfinal thriller. Nadal won the final two sets against Fritz to make it to the semifinals.

Nadal cited an abdominal muscle injury for his retirement. Nadal is the all-time leader for grand slams by a male single's player with 22.