Quarterback competition brewing ahead of Bulls season opener

BUFFALO (WKBW) — Tuesday marked the official 18-day countdown from the Bulls' season opener against Maryland, and head coach Maurice Linguist is that much closer to naming a starting quarterback.

The three main players who have a lot of buzz around their names are Cole Synder, Matt Myers, and Casey Case, who have all impressed coach Linguist at camp.

Case has continued to develop since joining the Bulls in 2019. The sophomore appeared in one game last season.

Synder and Myers, both Western New York natives, hold the advantage when it comes to experience on the field. However, they are using the talent in the QB room to improve for the upcoming season.

"There's competition every day in the room. Me Cole, Casey, Bryan, and Mike. We all take a little part in each other's game just trying to be the best we can," said Myers.

"I think the whole room has gotten a lot better since day one from where we are right now. I'm excited to see the room keep going that way" said Synder.

