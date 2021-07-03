Pioneering baseball and hockey agent Tom Reich dies at 82

Pioneering baseball and hockey agent Tom Reich has died. He was 82.

According to the Associated Press, Reich, who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December 2019, died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Reich's clients included Hall of Famer Joe Morgan.

“Tom Reich was among the preeminent player representatives of his era,” the Major League Baseball Players Association said in a statement. “Players and our union benefited from both his keen intellect and wise counsel over many decades.”

He also represented Dave Parker, John Candelaria, and Manny Sanguillen, the AP reported.

According to the AP, Reich eventually branched out to hockey, where his most notable client was Mario Lemieux.

He is survived by his third wife PK Reich; Carole, his first wife; Judy, his second wife; daughter Shannon; and brother Sam. David, a son, died of cancer in 2019.