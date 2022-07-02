Watch Now
Pegula loses to Martic in the third round at Wimbledon

United States' Jessica Pegula hits a forehand to France's Kristina Mladenovic during their match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Posted at 4:36 PM, Jul 02, 2022
WIMBLEDON, England (AP)  — Jessica Pegula’s run of quarterfinal appearances at Grand Slam tournaments this year is over after a loss to Petra Martic of Croatia in the third round at Wimbledon.

Martic defeated the eighth-seeded American 6-2, 7-6 (5) on No. 3 Court.

The 28-year-old Pegula had reached the quarterfinals at this year’s Australian Open and French Open. She made it to the third round at Wimbledon for the first time.

Martic, who is ranked 80th, has been to the fourth round twice before at Wimbledon. She will next face 17th-seeded Elena Rybakina for a place in the quarterfinals.

