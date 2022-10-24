Pegula beats Sakkari in Mexico to win first WTA 1000 title

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Jessica Pegula defeated Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 to capture her first career WTA 1000 title at the Guadalajara Open.

The 28-year-old Pegula defeated four Grand Slam champions en route to her second career title and the first since 2019, when she won in Washington.

Sakkari was off her game after having to play against Marie Bouzkova earlier Sunday because their semifinal match on Saturday night was postponed due to rain. The Greek only rested around four hours in between matches. Sakkari, who on Friday secured the last berth for the WTA Finals, was trying to capture her first title since 2019.