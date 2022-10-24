Watch Now
Pegula beats Sakkari in Mexico to win first WTA 1000 title

Jessica Pegula, of the United States, returns to Maria Sakkari, of Greece, during the WTA tennis tournament final match in Guadalajara, Mexico, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Refugio Ruiz)
Posted at 10:33 AM, Oct 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-24 10:33:51-04

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Jessica Pegula defeated Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 to capture her first career WTA 1000 title at the Guadalajara Open.

The 28-year-old Pegula defeated four Grand Slam champions en route to her second career title and the first since 2019, when she won in Washington.

Sakkari was off her game after having to play against Marie Bouzkova earlier Sunday because their semifinal match on Saturday night was postponed due to rain. The Greek only rested around four hours in between matches. Sakkari, who on Friday secured the last berth for the WTA Finals, was trying to capture her first title since 2019.

