One week away! Bisons prepare for long-awaited Opening Day on April 5th

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the first time in three years, the Buffalo Bisons will have an Opening Day in April and the ball club is more than excited to get things going in one week.

"To have people back for the entire promotional schedule, for the entire year, what it does is gives people the mindset of okay, things are really back to normal," general manager Anthony Sprague said. "We can count on a traditional baseball season compared to what the last two years were."

The Bisons are actually the very first "professional" game to open up the baseball season following the delayed start among major league teams. The Bisons will open the season on April 5th at 1:05 p.m. against the Iowa Cubs.

The Bisons are coming off a great season in which they won their first division title since 2005 following a 79-47 record. The Bisons are back playing in the International League.

"We have the manager of the year, the core managing group still together here, and a good team," Sprague said. "We've got a good traditional crew here that should put us in a good position here again."

With the return of a full schedule, the Bisons are also celebrating some new and exciting things. They've introduced two new jerseys; a royal blue alternate top and an affiliation blue top [both are currently available for pre-order at bisons.com]. They're also introducing some new food items like a grilled for you hot dog and a beyond burger, along with a way to order food from your seat for pick-up at the concession stands.

We’re one week away from Opening Day at Sahlen Field!



The @BuffaloBisons are ready for the season with new jerseys, new food, and new promotions. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/AAme5KpcUV — Jenna Callari (@jennacallari) March 29, 2022

The Herd is also celebrating the return of their Canadian fans now that the border is back open and restrictions are minimal. From now until April 30th, Canadian residents can purchase single-game tickets 'At Par'.

"We think it's going to have a huge impact. A quarter of our fanbase comes from Southern Ontario," Sprague said. "We have a Bo Bichette bobblehead giveway in July and we're happy to have our Canadian fans come enjoy that too."

The ballpark has also gotten rid of mask mandates and social distancing.