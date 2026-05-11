BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 Sports' Dom Tibbetts sat down one-on-one with ESPN's John Buccigross, who discussed several topics surrounding the Buffalo Sabres.
The pair spoke about the following topics:
- The Sabres breaking their 14-season playoff drought
- The rich hockey history in Buffalo
- Zach Benson's emergence as one of the team's top players
- The team's play to this point in the playoffs
- Lindy Ruff's impact on the team
- And more
You can watch the full conversation with Buccigross below.
One-on-one with ESPN's John Buccigross on the Buffalo Sabres and their playoff run