One-on-one with ESPN's John Buccigross on the Buffalo Sabres and their playoff run

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 Sports' Dom Tibbetts sat down one-on-one with ESPN's John Buccigross, who discussed several topics surrounding the Buffalo Sabres.

The pair spoke about the following topics:



The Sabres breaking their 14-season playoff drought

The rich hockey history in Buffalo

Zach Benson's emergence as one of the team's top players

The team's play to this point in the playoffs

Lindy Ruff's impact on the team

And more

You can watch the full conversation with Buccigross below.