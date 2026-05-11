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One-on-one with ESPN's John Buccigross on the Buffalo Sabres and their playoff run

7 Sports' Dom Tibbetts sat down one-on-one with ESPN's John Buccigross, who discussed several topics surrounding the Buffalo Sabres.
One-on-one with ESPN's John Buccigross on the Buffalo Sabres and their playoff run
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BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 Sports' Dom Tibbetts sat down one-on-one with ESPN's John Buccigross, who discussed several topics surrounding the Buffalo Sabres.

The pair spoke about the following topics:

  • The Sabres breaking their 14-season playoff drought
  • The rich hockey history in Buffalo
  • Zach Benson's emergence as one of the team's top players
  • The team's play to this point in the playoffs
  • Lindy Ruff's impact on the team
  • And more

You can watch the full conversation with Buccigross below.

One-on-one with ESPN's John Buccigross on the Buffalo Sabres and their playoff run

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