Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

Allyson Felix's 11th Olympic medal comes in US 4x400 relay

items.[0].image.alt
Matthias Schrader/AP
The team from the United States wins the women's 4 x 400-meter relay at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Tokyo Olympics Athletics
Tokyo Olympics Athletics
Posted at 9:39 AM, Aug 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-07 09:39:11-04

Allyson Felix has won her 11th Olympic medal by combining with her American teammates to finish the 4x400-meter relay in 3 minutes, 16.85 seconds for a runaway victory.

The team of Felix, Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu was never in jeopardy in this one.

Poland finished second and Jamaica was third.

Felix became the most-decorated woman in Olympic track history when she won bronze in the 400 on Friday.

She now passes Carl Lewis with the most track medals of any U.S. athlete. Seven of her 11 medals are gold.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HIRING 716 360by480.png

Hiring 716