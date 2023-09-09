Nyheim Hines' attorney speaks on boat accident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Following Nyheim Hines' boat accident this summer, his attorney Brad Sohn says Hines is seeking to pursue legal action.

According to his attorney, Hines was crashed into by another individual that was going too fast on a rented jet ski in July.

Sohn says there are criminal charges currently pending against the individual.

"He was definitely cited for reckless and negligent operation."

The individual was estimated to be going at potentially 40 miles an hour while Hines was estimated to be going around 10.

Sohn says he expects a lawsuit to happen, but there is still a lot of investigating going on at the moment.

"In these situations, you have to do a lot of uncovering as to who various responsible parties are."

However, he says there is no question as to who crashed into Hines in North Carolina.

Sohn is continuing to investigate the accident and says litigation is very likely as to the company who rented out the jet ski as well as the individual that was operating it.

While no lawsuits have been introduced as of yet, Sohn says he expects litigation in the not-so-distant future.