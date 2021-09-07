NWHL rebrands as Premier Hockey Federation

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The National Women’s Hockey League (NWHL) is changing its branding ahead of the 2021-22 season. The league will now be known as the Premier Hockey Federation (PHF), focusing more on the skill and talent of its athletes rather than the gender.

Our league is entering into a new era as the Premier Hockey Federation (#PHF), and we very are excited to be part of it.



While this is a new beginning for all of us, #Beauts fans can know that our focus remains on bringing the Isobel Cup back home to Buffalo. 🏆🦬 #FortBeaut pic.twitter.com/oLDxmjfUVf — Buffalo Beauts (@BuffaloBeauts) September 7, 2021

“The Premier Hockey Federation is home to some of the best professional athletes in the world who deserve to be recognized for their abilities and to be empowered as equals in sport,” PHF Commissioner Tyler Tumminia said in a press release. “This league has come a long way since its inception in 2015 and we believe that this is the right time and the right message as we strengthen our commitment to growing the game and inspiring youth.”

The logo, seen below, pays tribute to the history of the NWHL. The emblem remains black and white, and the stars and crown symbolize ambition and achievement.

The PHF season begins Saturday, November 6th with all six teams in action.