NLL sets plan for 2021-22 season, games to begin in early December

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The National Lacrosse League has finalized some plans for the upcoming 2021-22 season. Games are set to begin the weekend of December 3rd-4th, and each team will play 18 regular season games ahead of the playoffs.

“We want to thank everyone that has helped us navigate the last 12 months with tough decisions, learning new innovations and, most importantly still finding a way to grow,” said NLL Commissioner Nick Sakiewicz in a press release. “Thank you to our fans whose passion and commitment continues to inspire us every day. We are raring to go with a robust run up to the opening face-off already in the works.”

Some other things will look different, including some additional opponents. The league is welcoming the Panther City Lacrosse Club [based in Fort Worth Texas], and the return of a yet-to-be named team based in Albany.

The Bandits had a 7-4 record in 2019-20 before the remainder of their season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The year prior, the Bandits made it all the way to the 2019 NLL Championship before falling in the three-game finals.

Further details about the upcoming NLL Draft and training camps will be released in the next few months.