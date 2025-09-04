NFL games will be harder — and pricier — to watch this season

The NFL season kicks off on Thursday, and for fans of one of the 32 franchises, finding games on television might be more challenging this year.

According to Forbes, it could cost fans more than $750 in subscription fees to watch every game this season. That’s because NFL broadcasts will appear on more streaming platforms than ever before.

ABC, NBC, CBS, and Fox will continue airing the majority of games, but Fox and CBS broadcasts are shown on a regional basis. So, for fans to catch all the action in the 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET windows, they’ll need to pay $378 for NFL Sunday Ticket plus a base subscription of $83 per month.

YouTube TV, along with other cable providers, will give fans access to games airing on ESPN and NFL Network. ESPN will continue carrying Monday Night Football games, while NFL Network will broadcast most of the international matchups.

Streaming platforms are expanding their presence. Amazon Prime Video will again carry Thursday Night Football, while Netflix will debut two games on Christmas Day.

Another change this year: NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, will air a game in Week 17.

One streaming game fans can watch at no cost is the Chiefs-Chargers matchup this Friday, which will stream for free on YouTube.

In total, 10 different outlets will carry NFL games this season.