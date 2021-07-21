Milwaukee Bucks beat Phoenix Suns to win their first NBA championship in 50 years

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks beat Phoenix Suns 105-98 in Game 6 to win their first NBA championship since 1971.

Giannis Antetokounmpo capped one of the greatest NBA Finals ever with 50 points — and a championship Milwaukee waited 50 years to win again.

Antetokounmpo had 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocked shots as the Bucks beat the Suns to win the series 4-2.

It was the third game of this series with at least 40 points and 10 rebounds for Antetokounmpo, a dominant performance that in just his first appearance takes its place among some of the game’s greats.

He shot 16 for 25 from the field and made 17-of-19 free throws.