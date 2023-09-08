Making a road trip to watch the Bills on Monday Night Football? Plan a Bills Backers weekend here!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills kick off the 2023 regular season on Monday night against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The NYC Bills Backers have a whole plan to welcome Western New Yorkers making the trip downstate enjoy opening weekend, and to help tri-state Bills fans show their Bills Mafia pride.

Saturday 09/09/23:



The Pennsylvania 6 NYC Restaurant will be giving fans a 10 percent discount on their bar tabs if they stop by with their Bills gear

The restaurant will also be adding drink specials and showing college football games

Sunday 09/10/23:



The Pennsylvania 6 NYC Restaurant will be providing fans with food and drink specials all day and night

Two tickets to Monday's Bills game will be raffled off to lucky winners who must be present to win their prize

Once again, fans who come in with their Bills gear will get 10 percent off their bills

Monday 09/11/2023:



The NYC Bills Backers will be tailgating at the MetLife Stadium starting at 3 p.m. when the lots first open and everyone is invited to join!

The tailgate location will be in Lot F and the spot will be marked by a flag labeled with the organization's logo

Lot F is a premium lot so it is recommended that gold parking pass members park in Lot J and then walk over

To make it easier to locate, the Bills Backers will be dropping a pin on both their Facebook and Instagram accounts

Pinto Ron will be in attendance!

For fans staying in NYC for the game:

