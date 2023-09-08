Watch Now
Making a road trip to watch the Bills on Monday Night Football? Plan a Bills Backers weekend here!

Adrian Kraus/AP
Buffalo Bills fans stand atop their vehicle while tailgating before of an NFL division round football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Posted at 3:48 PM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 15:49:03-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills kick off the 2023 regular season on Monday night against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The NYC Bills Backers have a whole plan to welcome Western New Yorkers making the trip downstate enjoy opening weekend, and to help tri-state Bills fans show their Bills Mafia pride.

Saturday 09/09/23:

  • The Pennsylvania 6 NYC Restaurant will be giving fans a 10 percent discount on their bar tabs if they stop by with their Bills gear
  • The restaurant will also be adding drink specials and showing college football games

Sunday 09/10/23:

  • The Pennsylvania 6 NYC Restaurant will be providing fans with food and drink specials all day and night
  • Two tickets to Monday's Bills game will be raffled off to lucky winners who must be present to win their prize
  • Once again, fans who come in with their Bills gear will get 10 percent off their bills

Monday 09/11/2023:

  • The NYC Bills Backers will be tailgating at the MetLife Stadium starting at 3 p.m. when the lots first open and everyone is invited to join!
  • The tailgate location will be in Lot F and the spot will be marked by a flag labeled with the organization's logo
  • Lot F is a premium lot so it is recommended that gold parking pass members park in Lot J and then walk over
  • To make it easier to locate, the Bills Backers will be dropping a pin on both their Facebook and Instagram accounts
  • Pinto Ron will be in attendance!

For fans staying in NYC for the game:

  • Table reservations for Pennsylvania 6 opened up on September 4th
  • To make a reservation, fans can email @buffalobillspenn6nyc@table95.com
  • If fans prefer the bar, seating is first come, first served
  • Drink specials for the football season can be found at the NYC Bills Backers website
  • Regular drink specials will begin at 5 p.m.
  • Unlimited packages begin at 7:30 p.m.
  • The festivities will include raffles, merch and music!
