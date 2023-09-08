Making a road trip to watch the Bills on Monday Night Football? Plan a Bills Backers weekend here!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills kick off the 2023 regular season on Monday night against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
The NYC Bills Backers have a whole plan to welcome Western New Yorkers making the trip downstate enjoy opening weekend, and to help tri-state Bills fans show their Bills Mafia pride.
Saturday 09/09/23:
- The Pennsylvania 6 NYC Restaurant will be giving fans a 10 percent discount on their bar tabs if they stop by with their Bills gear
- The restaurant will also be adding drink specials and showing college football games
Sunday 09/10/23:
- The Pennsylvania 6 NYC Restaurant will be providing fans with food and drink specials all day and night
- Two tickets to Monday's Bills game will be raffled off to lucky winners who must be present to win their prize
- Once again, fans who come in with their Bills gear will get 10 percent off their bills
Monday 09/11/2023:
- The NYC Bills Backers will be tailgating at the MetLife Stadium starting at 3 p.m. when the lots first open and everyone is invited to join!
- The tailgate location will be in Lot F and the spot will be marked by a flag labeled with the organization's logo
- Lot F is a premium lot so it is recommended that gold parking pass members park in Lot J and then walk over
- To make it easier to locate, the Bills Backers will be dropping a pin on both their Facebook and Instagram accounts
- Pinto Ron will be in attendance!
For fans staying in NYC for the game:
- Table reservations for Pennsylvania 6 opened up on September 4th
- To make a reservation, fans can email @buffalobillspenn6nyc@table95.com
- If fans prefer the bar, seating is first come, first served
- Drink specials for the football season can be found at the NYC Bills Backers website
- Regular drink specials will begin at 5 p.m.
- Unlimited packages begin at 7:30 p.m.
- The festivities will include raffles, merch and music!