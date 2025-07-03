Liverpool's Diogo Jota and his brother killed in a car crash

Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother were killed in a car accident in Spain when the Lamborghini they were in veered off a road and burst into flames, police said Thursday.

The Spanish Civil Guard confirmed to The Associated Press that the 28-year-old Jota and his 25-year-old brother, André Silva, were found dead near the northwestern city of Zamora.

The accident occurred past midnight local time. Police said they were investigating the causes and the bodies were undergoing forensic analysis.

Jota and Silva, both Portuguese soccer players, were the only ones in the car, according to police.

It was not immediately clear who was driving but police have been looking into the possibility that the accident happened as a result of a blown tire while the car tried to overtake another vehicle.

The brothers were driving eastward along an isolated stretch of highway, about an hour west of Zamora, when the accident took place.

“The car was incinerated, and they died inside,” Spanish government official Ángel Blanco said.

Spanish media have published video images of the crash’s aftermath. They show tire marks veering off the road toward damaged guardrails, while the burnt-up car can be seen several meters away.

Firefighters were called in as flames from the crash spread into nearby vegetation, authorities said.

Jota’s death comes weeks after he married Rute Cardoso and in a social media post wrote, “Yes to forever.” They had three children, the youngest born last year.

Jota also played for Portugal’s national team and helped it win the Nations League last month.

Silva played with Portuguese club Penafiel in the lower divisions.

Liverpool said the club was “devastated by the tragic passing.”

“Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss. We will continue to provide them with our full support.”

Jota joined Liverpool from Wolves in 2020 and won three major trophies with the Merseyside club — including the Premier League title last season.

The Portuguese soccer federation released a statement lamenting the deaths. Federation president Pedro Proença said Portuguese soccer was “completely devastated.”

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | How Hispanics are fueling the popularity of soccer in the US

“More than a fantastic player, with almost 50 appearances for the national team, Diogo Jota was an extraordinary person, respected by all his colleagues and opponents. He had a contagious joy and was a reference in his community,” Proença said in the statement.

The Portuguese federation said it has requested a minute of silence before Thursday's match between Portugal and Spain at the Women's European Championship being played in Switzerland.

“We lost two champions,” Proença said. "Their deaths represent an irreparable loss for Portuguese soccer and we will all do our best to honor their legacy daily.”

Portugal’s Prime Minister Luís Montenegro commented on the “unexpected and tragic” deaths. He said Jota was “an athlete who greatly honored Portugal’s name.”

“I extend my deepest condolences to their family,” he said. “It is a sad day for soccer and for national and international sports.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer talked about the “devastating news.”

“I am sure I speak for everyone in saying our first thoughts are going to be with his family and his friends in particular,” he said. "There are millions of Liverpool fans but also football fans and non-fans who will also be shocked by this. It is devastating and really important we bear in mind just how difficult a period this will be for his friends and for his family.”

Reaction also started pouring in from across the world, including from non-soccer players such as NBA star Lebron James — a minority owner at Liverpool — and tennis legend Rafael Nadal.

“It doesn't make any sense,” Jota's Portugal teammate Cristiano Ronaldo said. “Just now we were together in the national team, just now you had gotten married. My condolences to your family, to your wife and to your children. I wish them all the strength in the world. I know that you will always be with them. Rest in peace, Diogo and André. We will all miss you.”

Former club Porto and former teammates lamented the deaths and sent condolences, as did other clubs, federations and leagues.

The Premier League said it was “shocked and devastated.”

“Our sincerest condolences go to Diogo’s family, friends, Liverpool FC, and all their supporters at this heartbreaking time,” it said. “Football has lost a champion who will be forever missed. We will continue to support our friends and colleagues at the club.”

UEFA said its thoughts were with relatives, friends and teammates affected “by this heartbreaking loss.” It said a moment of silence will be observed at Euro 2025 matches on Thursday and Friday.

