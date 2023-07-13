Lily Zhang looks to build her resume after claiming NYS women's amateur at 14

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lily Zhang has been golfing since she was able to hold a club at three years old.

"My dad introduced me to the sport, and I started tournaments around seven. I've been playing ever since.

She tried ballroom dancing, swimming, and basketball but nothing compared to her feeling on her golf course.

At 14 years old, Lily can check off one of her biggest accomplishments claiming the 93rd New York State Women's Amateur. She's the second youngest player to win the event.

"I didn't really let age affect the tournament because I knew that my game was up there."

Her father, originally from China, says he moved his family to Western New York nearly 20 years ago and has enjoyed watching his daughter blossom into a great competitor.

"She works hard, she's a competitor" said Lixin Zhang. "We travel all over the country for competition."

Lily has a full slate of competition for this summer before entering her sophomore year at Nichols and is playing at her own pace.

"Just keep doing what I'm doing. Don't look too far ahead, and just stay patient."

Lily is one of 25 golfers in the women's division competing in the 64th Porter Cup tournament.