Kevin Durant reportedly asks for trade from Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant has reportedly asked to be traded from the Brooklyn Nets.

According to ESPN, the NBA All-star requested the trade directly to team owner Joe Tsai.

Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

Many teams will scramble to put lucrative deals together to entice the two-time NBA champion to join their team.

Yahoo! Sports reported that a spot the 12-time All-Star has his eyes on is the Phoenix Suns.

Kevin Durant has the Phoenix Suns listed as a preferred trade destination, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 30, 2022

Another destination the four-time scoring champion is also preferring is Miami, ESPN reported.

According to CBS Sports, since Durant doesn't have a no-trade clause in his contract, the Nets are able to trade him to whomever.

But if teams want to acquire Durant, they are going to have to step up big.

According to the AP, Durant has four years and nearly $200 million remaining on his contract.

Durant spent three years with Brooklyn but only played for two due to him recovering from an Achilles injury during his first season with the team.

News of Durant requesting a trade comes days after Nets star Kyrie Irving exercised his $36.9 million option for the coming season to remain with the team.