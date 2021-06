BARCELONA (WKBW) — Western New York will be represented at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Kenmore's Anita Alvarez qualified for the Olympics for Artistic Swimming Duet.

WNY native Anita Alvarez is headed to Tokyo! @WKBW https://t.co/aHgtMlyBgw — Jenna Callari (@jennacallari) June 13, 2021

Alvarez, 24, graduated from Kenmore West High School and swam for The Town of Tonawanda Aquettes.

In 2016, Alvarez participated in the Rio Olympics finishing in ninth.