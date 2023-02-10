Watch Now
Jody Fortson represents Buffalo at Super Bowl LVII

Fortson, South Park graduate gets a second trip to the Super Bowl with the Chiefs. Sunday marks Joday's first appearance on the active roster.
Posted at 6:38 PM, Feb 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-10 18:45:35-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jody Fortson always knew he was meant to be in the league, but he didn't know how he would get there.

"I thought I was getting drafted so when I ended up being a tryout player, it was devastating," said Fortson.

The Buffalo native didn't let going undrafted stop him from achieving his dreams. Those who have coached the 'young' Jody say he's always been resilient.

"He was a good player for us, but he didn't win," said Tim Delaney. "He wasn't an all-Western New York kid, but he worked extremely hard."

The work ethic carried over into Jody's college career. He started at Erie Community College and worked hi way to Valdosta State, winning a National Championship.

"I mean, he took the hardest, longest road possible for a kid. I think that shows our student-athletes that anything is possible."

Jody's impact on Western New York, especially South Park, is continuous. During the midst of the pandemic, Jodi went back to visit.

As Jody takes the field come Sunday, he carries Western New York close to his heart.

"I love my city. I would never trade my city for nothing" said Jody.

