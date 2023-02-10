Jody Fortson represents Buffalo at Super Bowl LVII

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jody Fortson always knew he was meant to be in the league, but he didn't know how he would get there.

"I thought I was getting drafted so when I ended up being a tryout player, it was devastating," said Fortson.

The Buffalo native didn't let going undrafted stop him from achieving his dreams. Those who have coached the 'young' Jody say he's always been resilient.

"He was a good player for us, but he didn't win," said Tim Delaney. "He wasn't an all-Western New York kid, but he worked extremely hard."

The work ethic carried over into Jody's college career. He started at Erie Community College and worked hi way to Valdosta State, winning a National Championship.

"I mean, he took the hardest, longest road possible for a kid. I think that shows our student-athletes that anything is possible."

Jody's impact on Western New York, especially South Park, is continuous. During the midst of the pandemic, Jodi went back to visit.

Check out Jody Fortson's after the game speech to South Park Football about working hard back in 2020. Now he's headed to the Super Bowl on the active roster.



*Thanks to @SPARKSFOOTBALL for sharing@WKBW pic.twitter.com/KSqkkQKLAg — Briana Aldridge (@BreeAldridge) February 10, 2023

As Jody takes the field come Sunday, he carries Western New York close to his heart.

"I love my city. I would never trade my city for nothing" said Jody.