Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff lose in French Open

Jean-Francois Badias/AP
Coco Gauff of the U.S., left, and Jessica Pegula of the U.S. return the ball to France's Caroline Garcia and France's Kristina Mladenovic during their women doubles final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Sunday, June 5, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
Posted at 10:29 AM, Jun 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-05 10:29:30-04

PARIS — France's Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic have earned their second women's doubles championship at Roland Garros as a team with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory over the American pairing of singles runner-up Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula.

France's Caroline Garcia, left, and France's Kristina Mladenovic celebrate scoring a point as they play Coco Gauff of the U.S. and Jessica Pegula of the U.S. during their women doubles final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Sunday, June 5, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Sunday's final came a day after the 18-year-old Gauff lost to Iga Swiatek in the singles title match.

Garcia and Mladenovic also won the French Open together in 2016. Mladenovic now owns six Grand Slam women's doubles trophies in all, including four that she won with Timea Babos as her partner.

Gauff, who is from Florida, and Pegula, a 28-year-old from New York, were appearing in a major doubles event together for the first time.

