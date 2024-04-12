Jeff Sauer International Deaf Series underway at the Northtown Center

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Jeff Sauer International Deaf Series is underway at the Northtown Center in Amherst.

Men from the U.S., Canada, Czech Republic, and Finland as well as women from the U.S. and Canada compete in the four-day event.

"Buffalo is a great city. We were here for the tryouts as well, and we got some exposure for that," said Jake Berry.

It is hosted by the American Hearing-Impaired Hockey Association (AHIHA) and the Stan Mikita Hockey School for Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

"A lot of people ask, 'What's the difference between deaf hockey and hearing hockey?' Nothing other than when the refs blow the whistle," said Kevin Delaney, President of the American Hearing-Impaired Hockey Association (AHIHA).

The AHIHA is using the tournament to honor Sauer, who helped lead the growth of hockey within the deaf community.

"These young players are like sponges. They just want to get better, and they do," said U.S. Deaf hockey coach Joe Gotfryd.

Players like Xander Peavy are just starting in their careers.

"I feel like learning that there's a lot more about hockey than just the sport itself it's the family behind it that you make," said Peavy.

The ages among the roster vary with experience.

"The youngest player on the team just had his birthday, and he's 17. So he was born in 2007. Which is the last time I played with this team," said Jake Berry.

Berry has a long hockey resume with a break but recently found his way back to AHIHA.

"I don't think there's an end for me. I'll keep playing until I can't."