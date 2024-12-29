‘It’s everything’: Buffalo Bandits unveil 2023-24 NLL Championship banner

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bandits celebrated their 2023-2024 NLL Championship and raised the championship banner to the rafters in front of a sold-out KeyBank Center crowd Saturday night.

The team celebrated last season’s 2-0 finals sweep against the Albany Firewolves and lifted the banner from their sixth championship and second NLL title in a row.

The Bandits have started their title defense off strong. Buffalo is 3-0 and defeated the Rochester Knight Hawks 13 to 6 in their home opener Saturday, with the first goal coming just 22 seconds into the game.

“It’s everything, you know. I love Buffalo sports, I grew up loving Buffalo sports, the Bills and the Sabres, but the Bandits are the only ones with a Championship. We’re going to do what we can, enjoy the time, enjoy the sold-out crowd,” Bandits fan Kyle Garrison said. “Great season, back-to-back championships, how could we ask for anything else.”

“We’re going to win a lot. The Bandits are probably the best team,” 9-year-old Bandits fan Roman Cammilleri said.

The next Bandits home game is in two weeks, when they host the Toronto Rock on Friday, January 10.