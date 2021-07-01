International Junior Masters holds first ever girls' tournament

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Since 1953, the International Junior Masters had been a boys-only event. That changed this year with the inaugural girls' tournament, as well.

"It's pretty crazy. When I got the invitation and heard that this was the first year for the girls, I was pretty surprised," Madison Reemsnyder said. "But I'm really glad that they got us out here and it's been a great experience being here with all the boys."

"There were a bunch of younger girls here," Ella Wong said. "It's nice to think that by participating in this event I'm helping younger girls get interested in the sport."

Between the boys' and girls' fields, over 80 golfers from around the world are at East Aurora Country Club. But a Niagara Wheatfield graduate emerged atop the boys' leaderboard.

"It's such a fun tournament, getting to meet players from around the world," Sanborn native Anthony Delisanti said. "[I've] still got two more days hopefully, so I can't wait."

Both fields will finish play on Friday, July 2nd.