Colts fire head coach Frank Reich, name

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have fired their head coach Frank Reich.

Colts owner Jim Irsay posed the news to Twitter before the team sent out an official press release.

"We have parted ways with head coach Frank Reich," was Irsay's brief announcement on Twitter.

We have parted ways with head coach Frank Reich. pic.twitter.com/Fam6rNYfKM — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) November 7, 2022

The Indianapolis Colts will hold a press conference Monday evening with more information on what is next for the team.

Jeff Saturday has been named the interim coach, according to Irsay.

We have named Jeff Saturday interim head coach. pic.twitter.com/GetJtD9yAr — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) November 7, 2022

The past week has featured several changes for the Colts, including the firing of their offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and the trading of running back Nyheim Hines.

At a press conference following Sunday's 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots Reich chose to point the finger at himself.

“Starting with me, right? That’s what I said in the locker room. The offensive performance, that’s why I was brought here. That’s my responsibility,” Reich said. “We’ve got the players that are plenty good enough. I have to do a better job. It starts with me on offense. I need to do a better job getting the guys ready to play, putting guys in a good position to win and having answers when we face problems.”

Indianapolis allowed nine sacks Sunday — the previous season high came Oct. 6 when Indianapolis was sacked six times, but escaped Denver with a 12-9 win.

The Colts have now lost three straight games.

The team had entered the season viewed as one of the contenders in the AFC, according to the Associated Press, but at 3-5-1, the Colts are now on the outside of that race.

The Colts entered Week 9 ranked 30th in points per game.

The Colts have struggled on offense this season. In week 2, the Colts didn't score a single point in their 24-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. More recently, Indianapolis had combined for a total of 26 points during the last two weeks of play, a 19-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans and a 17-16 loss to the Washington Commanders.

It's not just points, the Colts offensive line has struggled in protecting the quarterback position. Matt Ryan has been sacked 24 times in 2022. Ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders, Sam Ehlinger was named the starting quarterback for the remainder of the season. He was sacked twice in that game.

WRTV Producer Rick Harker contributed to this report.