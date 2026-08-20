'I am nothing but thankful': Buffalo Bandits legendary goaltender Matt Vinc announces retirement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bandits legendary goaltender Matt Vinc has announced his retirement from the National Lacrosse League after 20 seasons.

The six-time NLL Cup Champion and eight-time NLL Goaltender of the Year, considered by many to be the greatest goaltender to ever play the game, made the announcement in a letter to fans on Thursday.

The letter begins:

"I was coaching my son, Bodie, in his U-9 lacrosse game earlier this summer when the thought finally hit me:



You know, I’m having fun just doing this. Maybe this is my next chapter.



It’s tough for me to even say now, because you think you’re going to be able to play forever. In a way, it feels like I actually have. But it’s the right time.



I am retiring from the National Lacrosse League. And I am nothing but thankful."

Vinc won three of his six NLL Cup Championships during his seven seasons in Buffalo and holds multiple NLL records.



Most all-time minutes played — 17,836

Second all-time games played — 321

Most all-time saves — 11,824

Most all-time wins — 182

You can read Vinc's full letter to fans on the team's website here.