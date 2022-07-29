Hutch Tech's Eliel Rodriguez making an impact for the golf program

BUFFALO — For Hutch Tech's Eliel Rodriguez, practice makes perfect. Even if the golf course looks different, Eliel finds a way to make it work.

"My backyard is my country club. This is where I practice. This is where I work on a lot of my shots."

As golf continues to grow, it brings attention to the need for quality courses.

"Country clubs in my local municipal golf course are definitely two different games. It makes more of a challenge on part for sure."

Despite obstacles, Eliel became the first golfer from the Buffalo Public Schools to qualify for State. It was a great accomplishment he celebrated with his mentor and father.

"For him to be a Latino, Hispanic, where most Buffalo city schools don't even talk about or consider, has been an amazing journey so far," said Rodney Rodriguez.

With another year left at the high school level, Eliel's best has yet to come.

"Going to State was big, and maybe making it to Nationals next year will be even bigger."

