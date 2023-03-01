Howard Simon stepping away from radio show at WGR 550 after nearly two decades

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After nearly two decades at WGR 550 in Buffalo, Howard Simon has announced he is stepping away.

Simon said that he has no regrets at all. He teamed up with Jeremy White in November 2004, and they didn't really know each other, but it has worked.

"Now we're like a married couple, we finish each other's sentences and know what the other person is thinking for the next point or question. Like I know what he's going to ask, he knows what I'm going to ask and it's been great."

Simon and White host "The Howard and Jeremy Show" on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on WGR 550.

WGR was the most recent stop for Simon but his journey into broadcasting began in the 80s with multiple stops in radio and in television at the Empire Sports Network.

"I love sports, I saw broadcasting and I said, this would be a really cool way to make a living and it's the only thing I ever wanted to do."

The Long Island native said he had chances to leave Buffalo but it never made any sense because it's a community where you feel like you're a big family.

Simon said during his time at WGR, nothing tops the Buffalo Bills ending the team's playoff drought.

"Doing the show, the calls, people calling up and crying on our show because the Bills drought ended....it was amazing.....like I said, short of the Sabres winning a cup or the Bills winning a Super Bowl, the ending of the drought and being connected to the fans, I'm not sure if anything will touch that."

As Simon prepares for his last show on Friday, he wants to thank those who listened.