History made as NFL fans witness greatest weekend of football

The most incredible football games took place this past weekend as all four NFL Divisional Playoff games came down to the wire.

According to NFL Research, for the first time in playoff history, Saturday and Sunday's games were decided by a combined total of 15 points, for an average margin of victory of 3.8 points per game. That's the lowest average margin of victory in league playoff history in a round with at least four games.

The history-making weekend began on Saturday when the Cincinnati Bengals took on the Tennessee Titans.

The Bengals punched their ticket to the AFC Championship Game when Evan McPherson nailed a 52-yard field goal. The 19-16 win marked the first road playoff win in franchise history.

Saturday evening, the San Francisco 49ers came into Lambeau Field and upset No. 1 seed Green Bay Packers 13-10 with a last-second 45-yard field goal by Robbie Gould.

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams blew a 27-3 lead but could thrillingly defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when Matt Gay nailed a 30-yard game-winning field goal to win 30-27.

The weekend finished with the Kansas City Chiefs winning in overtime 42-36 against the Buffalo Bills.

According to NFL Research, their matchup became the first playoff game in NFL history, where teams scored three go-ahead touchdowns in the final two minutes of regulation.

Fans will hope that the conference championship games will be just as exciting as the Bengals take on the Chiefs and the Rams hosting the 49ers on Jan. 30.