WNY's Joe Mack ready for the next chapter of his baseball career as MLB Draft approaches

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y (WKBW) — It's quite possible the biggest weekend of Joe Mack's life.

The Williamsville native and former Williamsville East catcher is preparing for this weekend's MLB Draft in Denver, Colorado. He'll be attending in person as one of the top prospects in the country [ranked no. 19 by MLB.com].

Mack has talked to nearly every MLB team and earned invites to several Pre-Draft workouts [teams included Atlanta and Cincinnati - both of whom he visited in the last few days]. Scouts and coaches have praised his natural ability behind the plate.

The MLB Draft begins Sunday at 7pm. Mack's brother, Charles, was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the 6th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.