WNY high school football championships in full force

Section VI Finals

Class AA

The No.1 Bennett Tigers defeat No.2 Lancaster 20-7, to advance to the Far West Regionals.

Class B

No.3 Health Sciences able to use the second half to secure the 38-27 victory over No.4 Pioneer.

Class C

No. 2 Salamanca outlast No. 1Medina, 36-23.

Monsignor Martin Finals

No.1 St. Francis and No.2 Canisius have the closest game Friday night, but the Red Raiders are able to hold onto the 21-20 win.

No.1 Bishop Timon unleashed their offense for the 49-7 win over No.2 Cardinal O’Hara.

