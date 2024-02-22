Williamsville North's Cameron Catrabone makes history

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Williamsville North's Cameron Catrabone is building his resume as an established wrestler setting records.

"Eventually being like, wow, I could really be the guy to win 6 section titles," said Catrabone.

The senior's dream came true, as he claimed his 6th section title in section VI.

"If you don't wrestle, you don't really understand wrestling is not a fun sport. The fun of wrestling comes with winning and what comes with it."

Cam is one of the rare wrestlers who enjoys the entire grind that comes with it. In addition to his work ethic, the Michigan commit also has a three-time All-American coach in his corner.

"I've been in New York, North Carolina," assistant coach Tom Shifflet said. "I've coached at Cornell. A number of places."

With the help of Shifflet, Cam was able to elevate his game and earn his first state title. Last year's accomplishment was the first in program history.

"He helps not only me but also the rest of the team. This year was the best for our wrestling by a mile," said Catrabone.

On Saturday, Cam can check off one final accomplishment in his high school career: becoming a two-peat state champion.

