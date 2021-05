On the high school lacrosse field, Williamsville North is well on its way to the boys' lacrosse Williamsville Cup. The Spartans took down Will South 11-9 at home behind another strong effort from senior attack Conor Murphy.

Meanwhile at Clarence, the Red Devils jumped out to an early lead against St. Joe's. But the regular season Monsignor Martin champs stormed back to a big 14-7 victory. The Marauders' season is already well underway, while Clarence was opening their season on Saturday.