Week 6 scores and highlights from WNY high school football

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The playoff chase is on all over the region! Homecomings have turned into senior nights, and every game matters that much more for Section VI and Monsignor Martin teams all around the area.

Week 6 scores are listed below:

Thursday, October 7

Grand Island: 43, Lockport: 12

Olean: 27, Lake Shore: 0

WNY Maritime: 30, Maryvale: 8

Portville: 36, Catt/LV: 10

Friday, October 8

Lancaster: 48, Williamsville North: 14

Clarence: 42, Orchard Park: 35

Kenmore West: 62, North Tonawanda: 36

St. Mary's: 39, Springville: 0

Jamestown: 47, Hamburg: 7

Frontier: 43, South Park: 26

Amherst: 42, Williamsville East: 31

Iroquois: 21, West Seneca East: 14

Washington (OH): 23, Canisius: 13

Medina: 44, Wilson: 13

Depew: 21, Lackawanna: 0

Eden/NC: 41, Alden: 6

Fredonia: 27, Southwestern: 25

Williamsville South: 30, West Seneca West: 15

CSP: 16, Frank/Ell: 12

Salamanca: 28, Bishop Timon: 0

Saturday, October 9

Niagara Falls vs. Hutch Tech

Sweet Home vs. McKinley

Newfane vs. Cardinal O'Hara

JFK vs. Cleveland Hill

Akron vs. Tonawanda

Wheatfield vs. Starpoint

Burgard vs. Lew-Port

EA/Holland vs. Dunkirk

Bennett vs. Kenmore East

Cheektowaga vs. Albion

Erie HS (PA) vs. St. Francis