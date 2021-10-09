Week 6 scores and highlights from WNY high school football

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The playoff chase is on all over the region! Homecomings have turned into senior nights, and every game matters that much more for Section VI and Monsignor Martin teams all around the area.
Week 6 scores are listed below:
Thursday, October 7
Grand Island: 43, Lockport: 12
Olean: 27, Lake Shore: 0
WNY Maritime: 30, Maryvale: 8
Portville: 36, Catt/LV: 10
Friday, October 8
Lancaster: 48, Williamsville North: 14
Clarence: 42, Orchard Park: 35
Kenmore West: 62, North Tonawanda: 36
St. Mary's: 39, Springville: 0
Jamestown: 47, Hamburg: 7
Frontier: 43, South Park: 26
Amherst: 42, Williamsville East: 31
Iroquois: 21, West Seneca East: 14
Washington (OH): 23, Canisius: 13
Medina: 44, Wilson: 13
Depew: 21, Lackawanna: 0
Eden/NC: 41, Alden: 6
Fredonia: 27, Southwestern: 25
Williamsville South: 30, West Seneca West: 15
CSP: 16, Frank/Ell: 12
Salamanca: 28, Bishop Timon: 0
Saturday, October 9
Niagara Falls vs. Hutch Tech
Sweet Home vs. McKinley
Newfane vs. Cardinal O'Hara
JFK vs. Cleveland Hill
Akron vs. Tonawanda
Wheatfield vs. Starpoint
Burgard vs. Lew-Port
EA/Holland vs. Dunkirk
Bennett vs. Kenmore East
Cheektowaga vs. Albion
Erie HS (PA) vs. St. Francis