Week 5 scores and highlights from WNY high school football

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The home stretch for high school football season is on! With just three weeks left in the Section VI regular season, playoff pictures in each class are starting to become clearer and clearer. Plus, Monsignor Martin schools took on some out of state competition.

Week 5 scores are listed below:

Thursday, September 30

Fredonia: 42, Salamanca: 19

Bishop Timon: 26, SC/Forest: 14

Friday, October 1

Bennett: 48, Lancaster:24

Orchard Park: 42, Hutch Tech: 8

Williamsville North: 43, Niagara Falls: 18

Clarence: 35 Kenmore West: 12

Lockport: 47, Niagara Wheatfield: 12

Grand Island: 38, Starpoint: 0

Jamestown: 35, South Park: 12

Frontier: 24, Amherst: 21

Williamsville South: 28, Hamburg: 22

West Seneca West: 28, Williamsville East: 19

Burgard: 44,RH/Broc/Lyn: 16

WNY Maritime: 24, Cheektowaga: 7

Chaq Lk/West: 14, Cardinal O'Hara: 12

Olean: 22, Dunkirk: 14

West Seneca East: 41, EA/Holland: 29

Iroquois: 19, Pioneer: 14

Maryvale: 35, Lake Shore: 6

Akron: 38, Wilson: 20

Eden/NC: 35, Springville: 14

Randolph: 51, Portville: 8