Week 4 Highlights and Scores from WNY high school football

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's one month down and one month to go for regular season high school football in Western New York! As class and division play roll on, teams are already jockeying for playoff position!

Week 4 scores are listed below:

Thursday, September 23rd:

Wilson: 48, Tonawanda: 0

Starpoint: 33, North Tonawanda: 6

Williamsville South: 45, South Park: 22

Friday, September 24th:

Cathedral Prep (PA): 28, St. Francis: 20

JFK: 6, Bishop Timon: 0

SC/Forest: 27, Catt/LV: 14

WNY Maritime: 50, RH/Broc/Lyn: 8

McKinley: 16, Hutch Tech: 0

Clarence: 28, Williamsville North: 6

Grand Island: 55, Kenmore East: 6

Jamestown: 35, West Seneca West: 14

Frontier: 34, Williamsville East: 14

Hamburg: 37, Amherst: 21

Iroquois: 69, Lake Shore: 0

West Seneca East: 29, Cheektowaga: 28

Pioneer: 41, Eden/NC: 6

Maryvale: 21, Lew-Port: 6

Southwestern: 51, Chaq Lk/West: 0

Olean: 32, EA/Holland: 6

Depew: 35, Alden: 0

Fredonia: 30, Gowanada/PV: 0

All.-Limestone: 10, Portville: 8

Saturday, September 25th:

Canisius: 66, St. Joe's: 0

Lancaster: 41, Niagara Falls: 6

Lockport: 42, Sweet Home: 0

St. Mary's: 21 Cleveland Hill: 0

Frank/Ell: 51, Cardinal O'Hara: 6

Orchard Park: 51, Bennett: 36

Randolph: 22, CSP: 0

Kenmore West: 55, Wheatfield: 20

