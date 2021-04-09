Week 2 highlights and scores as the high school football season continues

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Fall II season continues as Section VI football teams took the field for another week of the regular season. Monsignor Martin teams hit the field for their week 3.
Just like week 1, the schedule continues to change with a handful of teams on pause due to COVID-19. Below are scores from this week.
Section VI week 2 scores:
Thursday, April 8th
Maritime / Health Sciences: 55, Maryvale: 0
Frontier: 42, Hutch Tech: 0
South Park: 38, North Tonawanda: 14
Friday, April 9th
Niagara Falls @ Lancaster
Williamsville North @ Bennett
Clarence @ Orchard Park
McKinley @ Niagara Wheatfield
West Seneca West @ Hamburg
Williamsville South @ Wilson
Olean @ Dunkirk
Albion @ Depew
Lake Shore @ EA/Holland
Pioneer @ Burgard
Starpoint @ Tonawanda
Southwestern @ Allegany-Limestone
CSP @ Chau Lake/West/Broc
Springville @ Eden/NC
Medina @ Akron
Frank-Ell @ Salamanca
Saturday, April 10th
Portville @ Maple Grove
Silver Creek @ Catt/LV
Timon @ Randolph
St. Mary's @ Cardinal O'Hara
Sunday, April 11th
West Seneca East @ Iroquois
Lackawanna @ JFK
Cheektowaga @ Lew-Port
Monday, April 12th
Alden @ Gowanda
St. Joe's @ St. Francis