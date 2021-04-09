Week 2 highlights and scores as the high school football season continues

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Fall II season continues as Section VI football teams took the field for another week of the regular season. Monsignor Martin teams hit the field for their week 3.

Just like week 1, the schedule continues to change with a handful of teams on pause due to COVID-19. Below are scores from this week.

Section VI week 2 scores:

Thursday, April 8th

Maritime / Health Sciences: 55, Maryvale: 0

Frontier: 42, Hutch Tech: 0

South Park: 38, North Tonawanda: 14

Friday, April 9th

Niagara Falls @ Lancaster

Williamsville North @ Bennett

Clarence @ Orchard Park

McKinley @ Niagara Wheatfield

West Seneca West @ Hamburg

Williamsville South @ Wilson

Olean @ Dunkirk

Albion @ Depew

Lake Shore @ EA/Holland

Pioneer @ Burgard

Starpoint @ Tonawanda

Southwestern @ Allegany-Limestone

CSP @ Chau Lake/West/Broc

Springville @ Eden/NC

Medina @ Akron

Frank-Ell @ Salamanca

Saturday, April 10th

Portville @ Maple Grove

Silver Creek @ Catt/LV

Timon @ Randolph

St. Mary's @ Cardinal O'Hara

Sunday, April 11th

West Seneca East @ Iroquois

Lackawanna @ JFK

Cheektowaga @ Lew-Port

Monday, April 12th

Alden @ Gowanda

St. Joe's @ St. Francis

