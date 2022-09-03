Week 1: Highlights and scores from WNY's high school football

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High school football in Western New York returns with four teams slated for Thursday night and a whole slate of games tabbed for Friday.

THURSDAY GAMES

Dunkirk - 20

Lake Shore - 26

Amherst - 13

Star Point - 0

FRIDAY GAMES

Jamestown - 9

Lancaster - 16

Orchard Park - 36

Clarence - 13

WNY Maritime - 34

Grand Island - 0

Olean - 35

East Aurora/Holland - 14

SilverCreek/Forestville - 6

Gowanda/Pine Valley - 24

South Park - 26

Frontier - 33

Eden/North Collins - 20

Tonawanda - 22

Kenmore West - 28

Sweet Home - 41

Hutch-Tech - 16

Niagara-Wheatfield - 27

Kenmore East - 12

McKinley - 44

Iroquois - 31

Southwestern - 14

Cleveland Hill - 8

Maryvale - 28

Newfane - 7

Medina - 21

Canisius - 6

Walsh Jesuit - 48