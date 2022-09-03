Watch Now
Week 1: Highlights and scores from WNY's high school football

Posted at 11:44 PM, Sep 02, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High school football in Western New York returns with four teams slated for Thursday night and a whole slate of games tabbed for Friday.

THURSDAY GAMES

Dunkirk - 20
Lake Shore - 26

Amherst - 13
Star Point - 0

FRIDAY GAMES
Jamestown - 9
Lancaster - 16

Orchard Park - 36
Clarence - 13

WNY Maritime - 34
Grand Island - 0

Olean - 35
East Aurora/Holland - 14

SilverCreek/Forestville - 6
Gowanda/Pine Valley - 24

South Park - 26
Frontier - 33

Eden/North Collins - 20
Tonawanda - 22

Kenmore West - 28
Sweet Home - 41

Hutch-Tech - 16
Niagara-Wheatfield - 27

Kenmore East - 12
McKinley - 44

Iroquois - 31
Southwestern - 14

Cleveland Hill - 8
Maryvale - 28

Newfane - 7
Medina - 21

Canisius - 6
Walsh Jesuit - 48

