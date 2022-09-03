Week 1: Highlights and scores from WNY's high school football

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High school football in Western New York returns with four teams slated for Thursday night and a whole slate of games tabbed for Friday.
THURSDAY GAMES
Dunkirk - 20
Lake Shore - 26
Amherst - 13
Star Point - 0
FRIDAY GAMES
Jamestown - 9
Lancaster - 16
Orchard Park - 36
Clarence - 13
WNY Maritime - 34
Grand Island - 0
Olean - 35
East Aurora/Holland - 14
SilverCreek/Forestville - 6
Gowanda/Pine Valley - 24
South Park - 26
Frontier - 33
Eden/North Collins - 20
Tonawanda - 22
Kenmore West - 28
Sweet Home - 41
Hutch-Tech - 16
Niagara-Wheatfield - 27
Kenmore East - 12
McKinley - 44
Iroquois - 31
Southwestern - 14
Cleveland Hill - 8
Maryvale - 28
Newfane - 7
Medina - 21
Canisius - 6
Walsh Jesuit - 48