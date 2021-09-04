Week 1 highlights and scores as WNY football teams kick off new Fall season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Section VI football season kicked off Friday night with a full Fall schedule on slate. Last year, teams had their season not just delayed, but shortened due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and New York State high school sports guidelines. This year will see teams play a full eight-week regular season schedule with Sectionals, Regionals, and the State Championships to follow.

The Monsignor Martin season also kicked off with playoffs scheduled following the regular season.

Below are final scores from Week 1 of the season:

Friday, September 3rd

McKinley: 14, Niagara Falls: 0

Clarence: 63, North Tonawanda: 12

Williamsville North: 34, Williamsville East: 28

Jamestown: 38, Orchard Park: 27

Hamburg: 36, Niagara Wheatfield: 14

Sweet Home: 28, Amherst: 21

Grand Island: 34, Cheektowaga: 0

West Seneca East: 63, Lake Shore: 12

Frontier: 34, Williamsville South: 7

West Seneca West: 53, South Park: 34

Burgard: 22, East Aurora/Holland: 21

Albion: 54, Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyn: 2

Wilson: 13, Lew-Port: 7

Medina: 54, Timon: 6

Salamanca: 36, Springville: 8

Randolph: 47, JFK: 0

All-Limetone: 20, Catt-LV: 12

Portville: 28, Gowanda/PV: 6

St. Francis: 44, Liverpool: 13