Week 1 highlights and scores as the high school football season kicks off

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — This isn't an April Fools joke!

The high school football season has finally arrived as Section VI teams kicked things off Thursday night with the first games of the 2020 season. This year's schedule looks different with all Section VI teams playing a five-game regular season schedule followed by a two-week postseason.

The Monsignor Martin kicked off their season last week.

Section VI week 1 scores:

Thursday, April 1st

South Park: 38, Starpoint: 13

Sweet Home: 21, Amherst: 7

Grand Island: 21, Lockport:14

Williamsville South: 36, North Tonawanda: 15

Eden/North Collins: 28, Gowanda/Pine Valley: 0

Salamanca: 52, Maple Grove: 6

Tonawanda: 9, Wilson: 6

Medina: 50, Newfane: 0

It felt SO good to be back on the high school football sidelines and it felt even better covering a great game. The defending Section VI Class A champs, @SPARKSFOOTBALL, opened their season with a 38-13 win over @Spointfootball. @wny_football @WNYAthletics @coachdelaneysp2 pic.twitter.com/CqO05Rr4Q7 — Jenna Callari (@jennacallari) April 2, 2021

Cold night out there 🥶 but Section VI 🏈 is BACK!@WillSouthFTBL opened their season with a BIG win- 36-15 over North Tonawanda tonight! @WKBW @wny_football pic.twitter.com/c6olvFxJxb — Adam Unger (@AdamUnger_7) April 2, 2021

It's been a longgggg time since I've shot a football game. It was great to be back on the sidelines but next time hopefully it will be a lot warmer. @GrandIslandCSD starts the season with a win over @LockportSports @WKBW pic.twitter.com/hqZSNnhpuC — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) April 2, 2021

Friday, April 2nd

Lancaster vs. Bennett

Hamburg vs. Jamestown

Albion vs. Pioneer

Burgard vs. Batavia

Saturday, April 3

Orchard Park vs. Hutch Tech

Clarence vs. Niagara Falls

Williamsville North vs. Frontier

Niagara Wheatfield vs. West Seneca West

McKinley vs. Kenmore West

Williamsville East vs. Kenmore East

WNY Maritime/HS vs. Olean

Dunkirk vs. Maryvale

Lake Shore vs. Depew

Fredonia vs. Southwestern

Portville vs. St. Mary's

Randolph vs. Catt/Little Valley

Chau Lake/West/Brocton vs. CV/Falconer

Springville vs. CSP

Franklinville/Ellicottville vs. Akron

Monsignor Martin:

Bishop Timon: 34, Cardinal O'Hara: 7