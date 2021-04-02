Week 1 highlights and scores as the high school football season kicks off

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — This isn't an April Fools joke!
The high school football season has finally arrived as Section VI teams kicked things off Thursday night with the first games of the 2020 season. This year's schedule looks different with all Section VI teams playing a five-game regular season schedule followed by a two-week postseason.
The Monsignor Martin kicked off their season last week.
Section VI week 1 scores:
Thursday, April 1st
South Park: 38, Starpoint: 13
Sweet Home: 21, Amherst: 7
Grand Island: 21, Lockport:14
Williamsville South: 36, North Tonawanda: 15
Eden/North Collins: 28, Gowanda/Pine Valley: 0
Salamanca: 52, Maple Grove: 6
Tonawanda: 9, Wilson: 6
Medina: 50, Newfane: 0
It felt SO good to be back on the high school football sidelines and it felt even better covering a great game. The defending Section VI Class A champs, @SPARKSFOOTBALL, opened their season with a 38-13 win over @Spointfootball. @wny_football @WNYAthletics @coachdelaneysp2 pic.twitter.com/CqO05Rr4Q7— Jenna Callari (@jennacallari) April 2, 2021
Cold night out there 🥶 but Section VI 🏈 is BACK!@WillSouthFTBL opened their season with a BIG win- 36-15 over North Tonawanda tonight! @WKBW @wny_football pic.twitter.com/c6olvFxJxb— Adam Unger (@AdamUnger_7) April 2, 2021
It's been a longgggg time since I've shot a football game. It was great to be back on the sidelines but next time hopefully it will be a lot warmer. @GrandIslandCSD starts the season with a win over @LockportSports @WKBW pic.twitter.com/hqZSNnhpuC— Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) April 2, 2021
Friday, April 2nd
Lancaster vs. Bennett
Hamburg vs. Jamestown
Albion vs. Pioneer
Burgard vs. Batavia
Saturday, April 3
Orchard Park vs. Hutch Tech
Clarence vs. Niagara Falls
Williamsville North vs. Frontier
Niagara Wheatfield vs. West Seneca West
McKinley vs. Kenmore West
Williamsville East vs. Kenmore East
WNY Maritime/HS vs. Olean
Dunkirk vs. Maryvale
Lake Shore vs. Depew
Fredonia vs. Southwestern
Portville vs. St. Mary's
Randolph vs. Catt/Little Valley
Chau Lake/West/Brocton vs. CV/Falconer
Springville vs. CSP
Franklinville/Ellicottville vs. Akron
Monsignor Martin:
Bishop Timon: 34, Cardinal O'Hara: 7