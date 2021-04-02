Watch
Week 1 highlights and scores as the high school football season kicks off

HS Football Week One
Posted at 10:59 PM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 22:59:05-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — This isn't an April Fools joke!

The high school football season has finally arrived as Section VI teams kicked things off Thursday night with the first games of the 2020 season. This year's schedule looks different with all Section VI teams playing a five-game regular season schedule followed by a two-week postseason.

The Monsignor Martin kicked off their season last week.

Section VI week 1 scores:

Thursday, April 1st
South Park: 38, Starpoint: 13
Sweet Home: 21, Amherst: 7
Grand Island: 21, Lockport:14
Williamsville South: 36, North Tonawanda: 15
Eden/North Collins: 28, Gowanda/Pine Valley: 0
Salamanca: 52, Maple Grove: 6
Tonawanda: 9, Wilson: 6
Medina: 50, Newfane: 0

Friday, April 2nd
Lancaster vs. Bennett
Hamburg vs. Jamestown
Albion vs. Pioneer
Burgard vs. Batavia

Saturday, April 3
Orchard Park vs. Hutch Tech
Clarence vs. Niagara Falls
Williamsville North vs. Frontier
Niagara Wheatfield vs. West Seneca West
McKinley vs. Kenmore West
Williamsville East vs. Kenmore East
WNY Maritime/HS vs. Olean
Dunkirk vs. Maryvale
Lake Shore vs. Depew
Fredonia vs. Southwestern
Portville vs. St. Mary's
Randolph vs. Catt/Little Valley
Chau Lake/West/Brocton vs. CV/Falconer
Springville vs. CSP
Franklinville/Ellicottville vs. Akron

Monsignor Martin:

Bishop Timon: 34, Cardinal O'Hara: 7

