Sweet Home's Hall Sisters: Four teammates, four sisters, one relay team

It's one thing to pass a baton to your teammate. It's another thing to pass it to your sister — over and over again.

"I think it's something special," Sweet Home senior Lanee Hall said. "You never really see it."

Lanee is a senior on the Sweet Home Track & Field team and is on the same team as her three sisters; junior Amari, freshman Kimaya, and 8th grader Ellana.

It's their second year of being on the same team and while these sisters share a track every day at practice, this weekend they'll make up Sweet Home's 4x100 relay.

"I think my favorite part is being able to hand off and immediately start screaming at them to keep running," Amari said.

It's not too often the four run the relay together, but when they get the chance, it's special. Especially when mom and dad are in the stands.

"They're like front row, recording everything," Lanee said. "That's probably their favorite thing to talk about."

The sisters ran the relay together a few times last season and with Sectionals coming up, it's time to unite once again.

"It's definitely favorite thing to do," Ellana said. "If they had to put me in one event, I'd want to run the sister 4x1."

And it may be the last time they ever get to. Lanee is graduating, but the other Halls are ready to keep it going and make her proud.

"She kind of gave me an idea as to how to treat them as the older sister on the team," Amari said. "So I'm looking forward to that but not looking forward to her leaving."

So when the four halls hit the track this weekend, they'll be running for each other -- just like they have and always will.