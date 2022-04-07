St. Francis honors 12 student-athletes signing letters of intent

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — St. Francis honored 12 student-athletes earlier this week as they signed letters of intent to play athletics at the collegiate level.
The student-athletes represented five different sports while four of them committed to the NCAA Division-I level.
Below are the honored signees and where they'll be playing next:
- Nate Henrich: St. Francis University football (Division-I)
- Joseph Pivarunus: Canisius College track & field (Division-I)
- Kimal Clark: Central Connecticut State football (Division-I)
- Jimmy Scott: University of Pittsburgh football (Division-I)
- Hunter Nowak: D'Youville University baseball (Division-II)
- Anthony Snyder: Alfred State College baseball (Division-III)
- Gavin Calkins: John Carroll University football (Division-III)
- Patrick Waggoner: Hilbert College football (Division-III)
- Marko Kasiyan: Saint Vincent College soccer (Division-III)
- Jaxon Mohawk: Northfield Mount Hermon lacrosse (prep school)
- Joseph Blackwell: Genessee CC baseball (NJCAA)
- Aaron Roberts: Niagara County CC baseball (NJCAA)