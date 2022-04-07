Watch
St. Francis honors 12 student-athletes signing letters of intent

Posted at 2:25 PM, Apr 07, 2022
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — St. Francis honored 12 student-athletes earlier this week as they signed letters of intent to play athletics at the collegiate level.

The student-athletes represented five different sports while four of them committed to the NCAA Division-I level.

Below are the honored signees and where they'll be playing next:

  • Nate Henrich: St. Francis University football (Division-I)
  • Joseph Pivarunus: Canisius College track & field (Division-I)
  • Kimal Clark: Central Connecticut State football (Division-I)
  • Jimmy Scott: University of Pittsburgh football (Division-I)
  • Hunter Nowak: D'Youville University baseball (Division-II)
  • Anthony Snyder: Alfred State College baseball (Division-III)
  • Gavin Calkins: John Carroll University football (Division-III)
  • Patrick Waggoner: Hilbert College football (Division-III)
  • Marko Kasiyan: Saint Vincent College soccer (Division-III)
  • Jaxon Mohawk: Northfield Mount Hermon lacrosse (prep school)
  • Joseph Blackwell: Genessee CC baseball (NJCAA)
  • Aaron Roberts: Niagara County CC baseball (NJCAA)
