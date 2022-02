AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — As this year's Fed Hockey playoffs begin, Niagara-Wheatfield and Starpoint were among the teams to advance on February 19. The Spartans shut out West Seneca East 5-0, while the Falcons came down to the wire with West Seneca West and needed overtime to prevail 3-2.

All of Saturday's scores are listed below:

#8 Kenmore West: 5, #9 Amherst: 2

#1 Grand Island: 8, #16 North Tonawanda: 0

#2 Starpoint: 5, #15 West Seneca East: 0

#5 Wheatfield: 3, #12 West Seneca West: 2 (OT)