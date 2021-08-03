Seven WNY wrestlers honored at 26th annual Ilio DiPaolo Scholarship Fund Awards Night

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WKBW) — For 26 years, the Ilio DiPaolo Scholarship Fund has been honoring high school wrestlers in the Western New York area.

The awards night was started in 1996 to honor wrestling great, Ilio DiPaolo. Every year, the committee recognizes athletes who excel academically and contribute to their community. Monday night's ceremony honored seven wrestlers with over $12,000 combined in scholarship money.

The recipients were:



Andrew Lucinski, Newfane High School: Ilio DiPaolo Award

Ciaran Edwards, Lew-Port High School: Gary Castanza Award

Michael Catanzaro, Williamsville North High School: The "Destroyer" Wrestling Award

Ryan Nugent, Newfane High School: Bill Hein Dedicated Wrestling Award

Nathan-Michael Gabler, Olean High School: The Cauliflower Alley Club Award

Dylan Lyness, Starpoint High School: The Knuutila Family Award

Aden Spina, North Tonawanda High School: Harrison Phillips #99 Award

Since its inception, over $1 million for various organizations has been raised.